Man posts photo accusing couple of feeding macaques in reservoir, gets chided by netizens

Facebook user Nicholas Ho probably thought he was doing a good deal by calling out a couple for feeding macaques at Upper Seletar Reservoir Park, and leaving a mess while doing so.

He posted on Complaint Singapore Facebook page on March 21 about the incident.

In his post, he claims that he saw a couple feeding the macaques at the park with their picnic food and leaving rubbish at the area where they were seated.

However, instead of getting support for his post, many netizens blasted him for jumping to conclusions, and accused him of judging the couple based on the photos alone.

Many empathised with the couple, arguing that incidents of animals stealing food from people happen all too often in parks.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

Many also pointed out that from the photos, the couple looked quite fearful of the macaques going through their items, and it could be because the animals had grabbed their food instead.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

One even said that his little cousin was previously attacked by an aggressive macaque.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

Ho has yet to respond to these comments, but it appears that his previous posts were mostly related to littering and a couple of them have received flak from netizens for jumping to conclusions.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ho for comment.

ALSO READ: Punggol residents fear attack by macaques ‘sooner than later’, as monkeys steal from bakery and supermarket

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.