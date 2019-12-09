Man praised for helping police subdue drunk at Woodlands coffee shop

A coffee shop patron was applauded after he helped the police subdue a drunk man on Saturday evening.

A video of the incident showed four officers trying to subdue the struggling drunk at Block 892C Woodlands Drive 50 when the patron stepped in and brought the man to the ground.

Other patrons could be heard in the video applauding the unknown man for his actions.

Police said a 35-year-old was arrested at about 10pm for causing a public nuisance.

Chinese evening newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the suspect had been drinking at the coffee shop for close to five hours that evening.