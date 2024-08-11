Award Banner
Man pronounced dead in car at North Bridge Road a day after he went missing
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.
PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Roads Accident
PUBLISHED ONAugust 11, 2024 1:38 AMBySherlyn Sim

SINGAPORE — A man who was reported missing on Aug 9 was found unconscious and pronounced dead a day later in the Lavender area.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to a report of the missing 55-year-old man at 4pm. He was subsequently found unconscious in a car at 861 North Bridge Road on Aug 10.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at 1.30pm and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

In a photo posted on the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page, several police officers can be seen at a carpark. A body wrapped in a white plastic sheet is seen on the ground near the officers.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play," said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In 2022, a 71-year-old taxi driver was found motionless in his vehicle nearby, at 10 North Bridge Road, and pronounced dead at the scene.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

