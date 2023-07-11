Man in Punggol beats up taxi driver over fare dispute, leaving him dazed from attack

A 26-year-old man was arrested after assaulting a taxi driver over a fare dispute.

The squabble between the cabby and his passenger occurred at a drop-off point near Block 256 Sumang Walk, Punggol, in the wee hours of Saturday morning (July 8), Shin Min Daily News reported.

A 41-year-old resident named Riduan told the Chinese daily that he and his wife were at home when they suddenly heard a loud commotion and peered out of their window to investigate.

To his shock, he saw a young man and an uncle arguing over the taxi fare.

According to Riduan, the drunk man was unwilling to pay his taxi fare, and even punched the taxi driver during their quarrel.

"The driver was sprawled on the ground and seemed to be in a daze. His injury did not look mild," Riduan recounted.

Riduan told the Chinese daily that the police arrived quickly, just in time to apprehend the man. Medical staff also arrived afterwards to tend to the injuries of the driver.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Riduan on July 8, the attacker can be seen surrounded by police officers trying to handcuff him.

He then attempted to break free — but was foiled by three officers who pinned him down and subdued him.

The man can be heard bellowing that he "got flight tomorrow, f*** [sic]".

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@wantheone/video/7253130270814113025[/embed]

Riduan clarified in a TikTok comment that the man shouted he had a "flight tomorrow at 11am" several times and that "it could be heard very clearly".

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 256A Sumang Walk on July 8 at about 12.05am.

A 60-year-old male taxi driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital and a 26-year-old man was arrested for drunkenness in public places. The man is also assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

