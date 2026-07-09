Man who repeatedly raped 13-year-old girl, burned her with cigarette and profited from prostituting her gets 22 years' jail

A man who used a 13-year-old girl to satisfy violent sexual fetishes while profiting from prostituting her was sentenced to 22 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane on Monday (July 6).

Amongst other things, Foong Yong burned the girl's buttocks with a lit cigarette and scratched her chest with metal keys.

Foong, 27, pleaded guilty to six charges of statutory rape, according to court documents obtained by AsiaOne. A further 14 charges for various sexual offences were also taken into consideration during sentencing.

Prosecutors told the High Court that Foong engaged in multiple penetrative sex acts with the victim between May and July 2023.

He also took advantage of the girl's youth and vulnerability by suggesting that she have sex in exchange for money, from which he later benefited financially.

Violent fetishes

In the early morning of May 19, 2023, Foong first met the victim on Omegle, an online video conferencing platform.

The victim told Foong that she was 13 years old. They moved their conversation to Telegram, where he requested that she send him naked pictures of herself. He also sent her images of his exposed genitals.

They decided to meet later that morning at Foong's house at around 8.54am. In his bedroom, he handcuffed her, used a sex toy on her and repeatedly slapped her face before having sex with her.

On May 20, the victim met Foong around 12.43pm near Boon Keng MRT station.

Foong passed her a bag and told her to change into the cosplay clothes and use the sex toy inside it. The victim obliged and did so in a nearby toilet.

The pair then headed towards Foong's house on a train to Punggol. During the journey, he used a mobile app to control the device inside the victim.

Just as they were reaching Foong's house, his mother called to inform him she would be home soon. He then took the victim to a staircase landing at a nearby block, where he sexually assaulted her.

While engaging in the acts, Foong began to smoke and pressed a lit cigarette against the victim's exposed buttocks twice, leaving white burn marks. He told her he would treat her "as his ashtray".

He also choked the victim during the acts, causing her to feel light-headed. He proceeded to take her to his home, where they engaged in further sex acts.

On June 1, 2023, Foong raped the victim again at a staircase landing near his house. He also dragged his metal house keys across her chest multiple times during the act, leaving red marks.

Urged into prostitution

On the same day, Foong asked the victim to lend him around $200 to $300 and also suggested that she have sex with other men in exchange for money.

In an effort to persuade the victim, he told her that she "would be losing out" if she did not charge for offering men sexual services the way others did. He even suggested that she charge higher rates if a customer declined to use a condom.

When the victim agreed to provide paid sexual services, he gave her a list detailing how much she should charge for sexual acts.

Subsequently, Foong publicised the victim's Telegram username and offer of sexual services on various platforms. He repeatedly posted the same advertisement every 40 seconds, for hours on each occasion.

He estimated that he had reached out to more than 1,000 people, some of whom contacted the victim for sex.

Foong received about $3,000 from her earnings.

During this time, he also continued to meet the victim for sex and threatened to leak naked pictures and videos of her, unless she paid him $5,000.

On June 5, the victim met an unknown man in Bedok for sex, but he did not pay her.

When the victim informed Foong about this and apologised, he told her to "chill" and invited her to his house for sex. She obliged but left after he slapped her.

On the morning of July 9, Foong came across sexual videos of the victim and forwarded them to her before telling her to go over to his house. He then raped her at the staircase landing of the block.

The victim texted Foong later that day and told him she was afraid of becoming pregnant as she had missed her period.

With the fear of becoming pregnant weighing on her mind, the girl told her mother that she had been raped. Her mother lodged a police report and Foong was arrested.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com