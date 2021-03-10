Man refuses to wear mask properly, hits police officer while resisting arrest in Yishun

A man assaulted police officers and put up a violent struggle to resist arrest after refusing to wear his mask properly at Yishun Bus Interchange on Monday (March 8).

A video posted online shows the man shouting while being pinned down by police officers.

He can be heard screaming, "I comply!" followed by a vulgarity.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were conducting patrols at Yishun Bus Interchange when they came across a 29-year-old man who was not wearing a mask properly in a public place at 3.59pm.

"Despite officers’ repeated advice to don his mask properly, the said man refused to comply," police added.

"In his attempt to get away, he hit an officer in the chest, shoved two officers and put up a violent struggle to resist arrest."

The man was attended to by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic at scene.

He was subsequently arrested for disorderly behaviour and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In their statement, the police also advised members of the public to cooperate when approached by officers.

They added: "The police take a stern view of abusive behaviour against public servants who are carrying out their duties."

