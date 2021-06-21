Man refuses to wear mask properly on MRT, asks fellow passenger 'are you a police dog?'

Some train passengers travelling on the East-West Line last week (June 15) became uncomfortable when a man who wasn't wearing his mask properly confronted those trying to correct him.

One of them shared her side of the story by sharing a video of the incident on social media. She said it took place at 7.53pm on a train going towards Tuas Link.

In the clip, a man was seen with his mask pulled under his nose. Another passenger was heard telling him in English to wear his mask.

Replying only in Mandarin, the man repeatedly said "Huh?" and asked, "What did you say?"

He then asked the other passenger to speak in Mandarin, saying, "Chinese should speak Mandarin" before pulling his mask down further.

The man continued to question the passenger, questioning, "Are you police? Or a police dog?"

He went on to call him a "busybody" and challenged him to a fight.

The woman who took the video said the man also "mocked passengers present as 'Phubber' (snubbing others by using the mobile phone)" and ignored all advice to wear his mask properly.

He alighted at Clementi station at 7.54pm, she said. The woman alerted SMRT staff to the man and made a police report.

"The female staff told me the man goes in and out of Clementi station every day without wearing his mask properly," she added.

Police told AsiaOne that a report was lodged and that they are looking into the matter. AsiaOne has also reached out to SMRT for comment.

Under Covid-19 regulations, those found not wearing a mask or not wearing a mask properly outside their homes may face a fine of up to $10,000 and a jail term of up to six months.

