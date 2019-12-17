Man rescued after leg gets pinned by excavator at Tampines construction site

A man was rescued and taken to hospital after getting his leg trapped by an excavator at a construction site in Tampines on Tuesday (Dec 17).

Responding to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a rescue incident along Tampines Avenue 9 at around 11.10am.

Upon SCDF's arrival, a man was found with his leg pinned by an excavator that had fallen.

Paramedics stabilised the person while another excavator was used to release his trapped leg," said the SCDF, who then conveyed the victim to Changi General Hospital.

Stomp contributor Anonymous submitted photos of the worksite accident, showing a yellow excavator that had fallen over.

A man is seen lying on the grass patch with his leg trapped underneath the excavator, while other workers surrounded him.

An orange excavator, which was used during rescue efforts, can also be spotted at the scene.

Stomp has contacted the police and Ministry of Manpower for more info.