Man rescued from window ledge of Circuit Road unit

Following hot on the heels of a hair-raising video showing a high-rise rescue in Yishun is an even more harrowing rescue video, this time over at Circuit Road.

In a video uploaded onto Facebook today (June 11), a group of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were seen deploying safety nets and rappelling down the side of an HDB block.

Wa yesterday save someone at Yishun. Then now our SCDF boys doing rescue again 🤩🤩 proud of them! 加油 Posted by Janice Ong on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

One of the officers was also seen quickly descending before kicking a window shut.

According to the SCDF, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning (June 10) at Block 70, Circuit Road.

The SCDF confirmed with AsiaOne that they had received a call for assistance.

"Upon arrival, a man was seen sitting on a ledge."

Though not captured in the footage, a safety life air pack was deployed on the ground floor while Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team personnel rappelled from the unit above to rescue the man.

The man was later arrested by the police in relation to the case.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for comments.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

