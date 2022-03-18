Man rescues snake in Singapore condo, only to get bitten by it

While rescuing an injured snake, this good Samaritan got himself injured in the process.

Daryle Chan, an Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) wildlife rescue volunteer, was called in to rescue a snake that was in a condo estate located in the east on Tuesday (March 15).

Upon reaching the estate, Chan and two wildlife rescue volunteers were met by a condo security personnel and the caller's family who wanted the snake removed as "all snakes are dangerous", they told him.

Chan, 22, told AsiaOne that one of the men told him that he had beaten the snake repeatedly with a pole.

The snake, which Chan recognised as a common wolf snake, suffered multiple injuries with sections of its body torn and its organs visible.

"I was incredibly heartbroken as I love animals. It doesn’t matter whether they are stereotypically cute or not," he told AsiaOne. "These are creatures to be respected and admired, to be learned about and to be appreciated."

When he tried to rescue the snake, it bit him "as it was in pain and wanted to go back into hiding" said Chan, who posted the incident on Facebook the next day.

Chan said he was unconcerned about his wound as he knew that bites from wolf snakes are generally harmless.

However, the man who had attacked the snake earlier was alarmed when the snake bit Chan.

The reptile was subsequently brought to the Acres compound but an on-site vet said that the snake's injuries were too severe and it had to be euthanised.

Chan said that the man did not apologise for hitting the snake but instead had "a very disinterested demeanour and came off as shirking responsibility".

This zoo keeper with River Wonders lamented that this snake just happened to be spotted by the wrong person.

"The fact that this was such a preventable death made it so much more heartbreaking," he added.

On his Facebook post, he wrote that wild animals often retaliate out of fear and usually in self-defence.

"If you don't know what it is, LEAVE IT ALONE. Seek help. Get educated," he advised.

NParks has also provided tips on what to do when one encounters a snake at home or in a public area.

If you come across snakes persisting in a public area or in your property, please call NParks’ 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

ALSO READ: Man picks python up with bare hands in Woodlands, horrifying bystanders

amierul@asiaone.com