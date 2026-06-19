Man returns to Redhill convenience store with 2 knives after being denied straw

Upset that he was denied a straw at a convenience store, a man returned with two knives and threatened to harm the shopkeeper.

The scene occurred at a store located at 78 Redhill Lane on May 1, at about 1.57pm, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The perpetrator, 55-year-old Wu Zhijian (transliterated), reportedly visited the shop to buy bread and a canned drink, and had asked for a straw from the store manager, 42-year-old Prebu Karuppiah.

He accused the shopkeeper of refusing him a straw, and an argument ensued.

Wu left the shop in a huff, but barged back in a few minutes later while holding two knives.

The man reportedly shouted at Karuppiah and threatened to harm him as he brandished the knives. He then shoved the cash register before leaving the scene, reported Shin Min.

Karuppiah immediately reported the case to the police, and said that Wu lives upstairs on the same block.

CCTV footage from the shop reportedly showed a man in a red shirt walking while holding a knife in each hand.

Wu was apprehended by the police that same afternoon, and was subsequently charged the following day.

Incident occurred during remission period

Shin Min reported on June 18 that Wu pleaded guilty to one count of criminal intimidation, with another charge for theft taken into consideration by the judge during sentencing.

The court heard that Wu was under a remission order from Feb 11 to May 9.

As he committed another crime during this period, he had violated the terms of the order.

In delivering the sentence, the judge pointed out that Wu has had several brushes with the law, with his earliest offence dating back to 1992 and the most recent in last October.

Wu was sentenced to six months' jail, with an additional seven days imprisonment for violating his remission order.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com