Man returns stolen Jinro toad statue to restaurant after CCTV footage emerges

A man has returned a Jinro toad statue after closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage captured him stealing it outside a restaurant in Tanjong Pagar.

In a post on Monday (June 9) circulating on social media, the man, wearing a white cap, can be seen walking past the restaurant alongside a woman when the large statue catches his attention.

The amphibian is the well-known mascot of the Korean soju brand, Jinro.

Approaching it casually, he picks up the statue and walks off with it.

Another woman, believed to be his friend, is seen playfully hitting him from behind after he takes the statue.

According to another video on Facebook, the alleged theft took place outside a Korean restaurant in Tanjong Pagar.

Based on the CCTV footage timestamp, the incident is believed to have occurred on Sunday (June 8) at around 1.19 am.

The video also stated that the statue was a rare promotional gift from Jinro, with an estimated value of around $500.

The restaurant owner reportedly noticed the statue was missing the following morning and filed a police report shortly after.

Regretted his actions

Following the incident, Yeyak Korean Restaurant made a post stating that the man has since returned the pink statue, named "Ippeun-i".

According to the restaurant, the man initially took it to give it to the woman as she'd said her child would like it.

They added that the man regretted his actions and had approached the restaurant to offer compensation for any losses.

The restaurant also expressed appreciation for the support it had received from netizens and the community in helping to recover the statue.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report was lodged, and investigations are ongoing.

