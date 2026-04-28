Man allegedly rides Anywheel bicycle naked, films himself performing lewd acts

A man purportedly filmed himself performing lewd acts on a shared bicycle and cycled around completely naked before uploading the videos onto his social media account, according to an email sent by an AsiaOne reader on Monday (April 27).

The reader alleged the culprit, a young adult, had recorded himself as he travelled through a section of sheltered pavement on an Anywheel bicycle.

The culprit then posted the videos on his social media account on X, which has over 1,400 followers and has been made private.

According to the AsiaOne reader, some nude photos and videos from the culprit's X account which did not involve a bicycle were taken on the campus of the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The bicycle sharing company has reported the matter to the police, who are investigating the incidents, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

Meanwhile, an NUS spokesperson said the school was alerted to the obscene content online and are investigating, the Chinese daily reported.

'This incident should be taken seriously'

A post made by the culprit on Jan 6 at 9.04pm contained three videos, two of which showed him riding the Anywheel bicycle naked, while one depicted him pleasuring himself and soiling the bicycle as well as the pavement.

"This incident should be taken seriously because of its obscene nature and the implications it has towards the hygiene of shared bicycles and public spaces," the AsiaOne reader wrote in his email.

The reader raised the possibility of the culprit being an NUS student, highlighting other posts on the user's X account showing him performing lewd acts purportedly on campus — at a toilet near a multi-purpose hall and at the University Cultural Centre.

Under the law, being naked in public view is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 and/or jail for up to three months.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed a report was lodged and said investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Anywheel and NUS for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com