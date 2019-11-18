Man riding bike that's not his arrested after police chase for dangerous driving, drug-related offences

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was arrested for dangerous driving, riding a vehicle without the owner's consent, and for suspected drug-related offences on Saturday (Nov 16).

A Stomp contributor alerted Stomp to the incident after he spotted several police cars along King George's Avenue at about 10am that day.

"The suspect was at on the third floor of Block 807," he said.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said that a Traffic Police officer had stopped a motorcyclist along Kallang Road towards Victoria Street at about 8.14am for checks.

"When the officer approached the rider, the rider refused to comply with the officer's instruction and sped off," a police spokesman said.

"In the ensuing pursuit, the motorcyclist had self-skidded, abandoned the motorcycle and fled.

"The 25-year-old rider was subsequently arrested for Dangerous Driving, Driving Vehicle Without Owner's Consent and for suspected drug-related offences."

No one was injured in the incident and police investigations are ongoing.