Man runs off with 2 Rolex watches worth $44k while meeting seller

When he met a potential buyer for his Rolex watches last weekend, a seller didn't expect that the man would run off with the expensive timepieces without paying.

According to the police, the case of theft occurred along Upper Boon Keng Road on March 6 during an arranged meet-up between the two men.

The 24-year-old suspect fled with two Rolex watches worth a total of $44,500 while he was "checking" on them.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had purportedly arranged to meet up with the victim under the guise of wanting to purchase both watches", the police said in a press release on March 7.

One of the stolen Rolex watches was recovered by the police after it was listed for sale online.

Through investigations and with the help of images captured on CCTV, officers of the Police Operations Command Centre and Bedok Police Division identified and arrested the suspect.

He was charged with theft on March 8. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

