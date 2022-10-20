Man says FairPrice ad recommended sex toy as 'family essential'

When one thinks of 'family essentials', it usually means a basket full of fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and non-perishable goods like toilet paper and detergent.

But why not add this sex toy into your next grocery shopping list, according to a FairPrice advertisement on social media.

One man, identified only as Nate, said he came across the carousel ad on Facebook that promised "great deals" across a wide selection of groceries.

Taking to Instagram, the baffled man said: "Please explain why I am pushed a paid ad with a MALE VIBRATOR on the first carousel?

"Clearly someone needs to be questioned or fired. Some more it's an expired ad because it says MAY?"

PHOTO: Instagram

To prove that it's not fake news, Nate shared that he went on the FairPrice website and saw the same device sold online, with the same discount that was as advertised.

Describing how it felt like an April Fool's joke, Nate said that he received another Facebook advertisement from FairPrice that lists the sex toy as a "family essential".

"Hahaha FairPrice cannot stop cracking me up. Whoever is doing this is a genius," he said on another Instagram Story.

A quick check by AsiaOne showed that the sex toy is no longer sold on FairPrice website.

When Nate's social media post was shared on Reddit, several netizens said they were taken aback by FairPrice promoting a sex toy.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/Singapore Raw

However, several netizens also commented – jokingly or not – that a sex toy is actually an essential for them.

"Pretty essential in family (making) if you ask me," a netizen said, while another was shocked by how expensive it was.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/Singapore Raw

AsiaOne has contacted FairPrice for comment.

ALSO READ: Osim's new handheld massager raises eyebrows over potential multifunctional usage

chingshijie@asiaone.com