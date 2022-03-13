Special order? Man says he received bag filled with used tissues and cockroaches instead of mala hotpot

We might've received the wrong order once or twice using food delivery apps but one man was appalled by what was recently delivered to him.

Instead of dinner, he said he got a bag of rubbish.

Zephyr Jun Xiang Ng wrote about the incident on Facebook page Complaint Singapore and shared a photo of the unappetising "dinner" he had ordered from Chuan Wei Mala Hot Pot through Foodpanda on Friday (March 11) .

"Utterly disgusting bag of rubbish filled with used tissue paper, wrappers, other order slips and cockroaches," he wrote.

"Can't even comprehend why the rider even picked up and deliver it. How unhygienic and unethical of them."

Unfortunately, it wasn't the man's first encounter with wrong orders. On March 8, he ordered food from the same stall only to receive "black soup".

Thinking that his order was accidentally swapped with another, Ng decided to give the eatery a second chance after he got a refund.

But with the bag of rubbish he received this time, Ng said he'll "never order from them anymore."

AsiaOne contacted Ng who declined to comment further on the incident.

The mala hotpot stallholder confirmed with Shin Min Daily News on Sunday that there was a mix-up.

According to him, the two employees manning the stall were busy with dinner orders that evening.

"The food for delivery was placed on a table in front of the stall, but one of the employees clearing the rubbish also placed a plastic bag there," he said.

After Ng's Facebook post made its rounds online, the stallholder reviewed the CCTV footage and realised the mistake.

While the delivery rider had taken the wrong bag, the eatery admitted that it should also be held responsible for the error and apologised to the customer.

In response to media queries, Foodpanda said: "We’ve contacted the customer and have processed a full refund for the order while we investigate the matter".

