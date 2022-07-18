Man says only 1 out of 30 kayakers at Kallang River 'bothered to help' drowning parrot

A peaceful evening of recreation along Kallang River turned into a rescue mission for some people on Sunday (July 17).

Edwin Ng, 41, was bird watching at Tanjong Rhu Promenade that evening when he heard people shouting for help.

A green parrot had fallen into the water.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Ng said that he saw a group of seven parrot owners there and around 30 people kayaking along the river.

https://www.tiktok.com/@edwinedwinedwin2411/video/7121364046305053954?_t=8U4ZiO5zpx4&_r=1

While searching for the bird, parrot owners and passers-by alike started shouting for help when they saw it struggling in the water under Tanjong Rhu Bridge, he said.

"It was quite unpleasant. The parrot was stuck under the bridge for three minutes. Everyone on the bridge was screaming and trying to find the parrot," Ng told AsiaOne.

The calls for help fell on deaf ears until a teen kayaker heard the commotion and came to the parrot's rescue.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, he can be seen gently lifting the bird with his paddle before placing it on the kayak's deck. The parrot's owner, who was on the bridge, was also heard giving the kayaker instructions on how to handle the bird.

The teenager then brought it to shore as passers-by clapped and cheered.

Ng applauded the boy for rescuing the bird and added he was very touched by the whole incident.

"Most youths are not bothered to help. At the end of the day, it's the kind soul that matters," he said.

In May, an owl floating in the Marina Channel was similarly rescued by dragon boaters. They used a plastic scoop to get the bird out of the water and later handed it over to staff at the Water Sports Centre.

