Man seen hanging from ceiling in Pasir Ris charged with public nuisance

A man filmed hanging from the ceiling of a void deck in Pasir Ris has got Singaporeans wondering how he got there in the first place.

In a Facebook video shared on Monday (April 25), several police officers were seen surrounding the man who was dangling upside-down from what appeared to be a vent.

While the video has since gained over 150,000 views, netizens were puzzled by the man's antics.

Video going around online. We're not sure what happened but police tactical team with rifles and full gear were called... Posted by Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Sunday, April 24, 2022

One of them wondered: "How did he end up there, [is he] Spiderman?"

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Beh Chia Lor

The police told AsiaOne that the man was charged in court on Monday but declined to comment further on the incident.

8world reported that court documents identified the man as Muhammad Nazir Bin Ahmad.

The 45-year-old was arrested on April 23 at around 11.26pm, after causing a scene with a pair of scissors at the corridor of a flat at Pasir Ris Dr 6.

Muhammad Nazir was charged with public nuisance, 8world added. If found guilty, he could face a jail term of up to three months, or with a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

