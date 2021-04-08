Man seen verbally abusing Simei MRT station's 7-Eleven staff: 'You spoil the business of 7-Eleven'

Police are investigating a case of public nuisance involving a man who verbally abused staff at a 7-Eleven store on Friday night (April 2).

Stomp contributor E witnessed the incident that occurred at Simei MRT station's 7-Eleven outlet at around 10pm.

She said: "This man started scolding one of the employees at 7-Eleven due to a misunderstanding. He had wanted a certain beer brand but the staff said they didn't have it.

"He also called her stupid."

In a video that E shared with Stomp, the man can be heard telling a female employee: "You are spoiling the business of 7-Eleven! I'm going to talk to 7-Eleven tomorrow, and Cold Storage. That you spoil the business of 7-Eleven!"

Cold Storage is owned by Dairy Farm Group, which is also the parent company of 7-Eleven.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of public nuisance at 30 Simei Street 3 at 10.32pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has contacted 7-Eleven for more info.

