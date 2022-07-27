Man shows off his 'Disney princess' moment after mynah lands on his shoulder

Becoming a Disney princess may be a dream for many, but perhaps not for this man who managed to attract an animal companion.

With a mynah perched on his shoulder, Mervin Anand filmed a short video of the 'magical' encounter and uploaded it to TikTok on Tuesday (July 26).

"Out of nowhere this bird came," he wrote in the video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mervin2230/video/7124386434017922306?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

"Are you gonna go or not? You don't know how to fly is it?" the man questioned the creature that remained happily perched on his shoulder.

Even as the man began to walk, it was clear that the bird had no intention of leaving. Somewhat exasperated, Anand asked the bird once more: "What's wrong with you?"

Almost comically, the bird looked back at him, seemingly understanding what was said to him.

"Sorry I really got to go, so you need to fly," said the man.

When he tried to coax the mynah off his shoulder with his hand, the latter then jumped on his head, eliciting an eye-roll from the latter.

"Go, please please please," remarked the man.

At the time of writing, Anand's video has garnered nearly 90,000 views and over 350 comments from netizens who loved his interaction with the bird.

"Uncle [is a] Disney princess lah," one of them quipped.

Other users tried to guess why the bird had chosen to land on Anand's shoulder, remarking that the animal could carry "a soul of [his] loved one", or that the bird could sense that he is a "good person".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

As cute as Anand's interaction with the mynah may be, this isn't the first time that wild birds have 'chosen' humans.

In January, a man in Singapore went viral after he made a Facebook video showing off his friendship with a crow.

The man, who goes by the name James, explained that the young crow had been visiting him "every now and then". After gaining his trust, the bird would even allow James to rub him.

James eventually named his feathered friend Ah Chiang and created a TikTok account for it.

Last year, a woman also inadvertently befriended an injured yellow bird who decided to fly straight to her head and rest in her hair — all while she was wondering how to help it.

She eventually managed to get the bird out with the help of a passer-by.

