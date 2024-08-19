Man with Singapore driver's licence killed after lorry crashes into him in Johor

A man was killed after a tanker lorry ploughed into him and his vehicle along the North-South Expressway in Johor last Friday (Aug 16), Malay Mail reported.

The deceased, K Sivanesan from Sri Gading, Batu Pahat holds a Singapore driver's licence, reported China Press.

The accident occurred at around 1.10am that morning and Sivanesan was pronounced dead on scene, Kluang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said in a statement to Malaysia media.

"Upon reaching the incident location, Sivanesan's car broke down, causing him to stop at the left lane of the highway," Assistant Commissioner Bahrin said.

"Sivanesan, who was driving alone, then exited the car to push it into the emergency lane before a tanker lorry came from behind and collided with him."

Following the accident, Sivanesan, 48, sustained severe head injuries and fractures to his arms and legs.

His vehicle was sent careening over to a divider in the middle of the road, spinning due to the force of the impact, according to Guang Ming Daily.

The lorry driver, the 28-year-old Mohd Azhar Mohd Halim, claimed that he did not see Sivanesan nor his vehicle.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that there were no streetlamps present in the accident location and the area was dark.

Azhar tested negative for drugs and was not injured from the accident.

"The body has been referred to Hospital Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom (HEBHK) Kluang for an autopsy, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987," Bahrin said.

