Man slashed at Ang Mo Kio, finger had to be amputated

A man was arrested on Sunday (March 6) after allegedly assaulting another man with a parang, leaving the latter with a slash wound and amputated finger.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an incident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Saturday (March 5) at around 2.20pm where a man, 29, had allegedly assaulted another man, 26, with a parang.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been involved in another dispute with the assailant's father earlier that day, which allegedly prompted the attacker's retaliation with a parang.

The 26-year-old allegedly sustained a slash wound and amputated right index finger and was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The assailant was later identified with the aid of police cameras and CCTVs and arrested on Sunday, 13 hours after the reported offence. He was charged in court on Monday.

If found guilty, the assailant could be sentenced to life imprisonment or up to 15 years and also be liable to a fine or to caning.

