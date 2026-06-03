Man who snatched cap with Israeli emblem from bus passenger and assaulted him to be charged

A commuter on board a public bus in Sengkang who was unhappy that another passenger was wearing a cap that bore the Israeli emblem allegedly snatched the headgear and assaulted the latter.

The 55-year-old victim later sought medical help for his injuries.

In a news release on Wednesday (June 3), the police said the incident took place on Oct 27 last year at about 10.40pm along Rivervale Drive.

The 30-year-old assailant and the victim did not know each other, said the police.

The suspect was identified with the aid of images from police cameras.

He will be charged in court on Thursday with causing hurt, which carries a penalty of up to three years' jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000, if convicted.

Meanwhile, the victim was given a stern warning for unlawfully displaying a foreign national emblem.

The police said they take a serious view of any act of violence.

"Members of the public are advised against the public display and wearing of articles associated with foreign conflicts.

"They are also reminded not to import overseas conflicts into Singapore, and to express their views in a lawful and responsible manner," said the police.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com