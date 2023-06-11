Man spends up to 3 hours every day playing durian claw machine at Toa Payoh, grabs 5 durians in 15 minutes

After learning about a durian claw machine installed at a Toa Payoh pasar malam (night market), one fan has been there daily playing for up to three hours at a time.

The self-professed claw machine enthusiast has no qualms about travelling from his home in Woodlands either.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 45-year-old self-employed man, surnamed Ning, shared that he first knew of durian claw machines in Taiwan from an online clip. He then suggested the idea to arcade operator, PlayUnited.

Ning revealed that the moment he found out the machines were installed, he immediately went to give it a go. He confessed to spending at least two to three hours there a day, and he sometimes brings his family along to join in the fun.

Claw machines are games where a player manoeuvres a grabber, or "claw", to try and pick up a prize within the box and drop it into the exit chamber.

"I started playing claw machines since I was eight, it's my hobby. Ever since the durian claw machines came, I've been here every day to play."

There are a total of three durian claw machines currently at the pasar malam, containing varietals of durians such as D13 and D101, reported Shin Min. A sign at the machines notifies players that durians once caught cannot be exchanged.

Ning stated that the difficulty level of the durian claw machine is no different to other machines, and the main technique is still in "swinging the claw" such that the durian slowly inches towards the opening.

Ning added that the claw machines at this market are more user-friendly, as the 'claws' are strong and not too loose to catch the prizes.

On Friday (June 9), a reporter from Shin Min Daily News witnessed Ning successfully catching five durians in just 15 minutes.

According to the Chinese evening daily, the claw machine had been set up since June 2. However its last day at the Toa Payoh night market is on June 11, with the machines moving to Tampines thereafter.

Fans have no need to fret as the operator has shared that the machines are also available at PlayUnited's arcades at Tampines One and Hougang mall

The person-in-charge added that the crowd gets busiest at "around 8pm to 9pm", and they have to replenish the machines daily with about 200 durians.

Weird and wacky claw machines

Durians are not the strangest claw machine prizes to have existed either.

According to Shin Min, one reader had reported seeing a claw machine filled with laundry detergent pods at Queensway shopping centre last Friday.

But in China and Taiwan, wacky prizes such as live hairy crabs, fresh vegetables and even frogs have even been up for grabs, to mixed responses.

candicecai@asiaone.com