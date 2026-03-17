Man spies on young neighbour for months, shines laser into her room and shouts: 'I want to see you naked'

A 68-year-old man who spied on his 23-year-old neighbour for months and shone a laser pointer into her bedroom was jailed after admitting to multiple offences including voyeurism, molestation and theft.

Rosrankani Abdul Latif faced eight charges including molestation, voyeurism and theft, Shin Min Daily News reported.

On March 13, he pleaded guilty to four of the charges and was sentenced to eight months and one week in prison.

Man spies on neighbour for months

Investigations revealed that in January 2025, Rosrankani noticed that a neighbour's bedroom window was left open and the curtains were not drawn, allowing him to see into her room from the window of his bathroom.

From January to August, he frequently peeped into her room and even used a laser pointer to get her attention.

According to CNA, Rosrankani would observe the woman undressing or lying on her bed.

He said he looked into her bedroom because he was single and had "the urge to look at girls", and believed that the victim liked him.

In May 2025, the victim was trying on new clothes in her room when Rosrankani watched her from his bathroom.

On June 24, she filed a police report after he used a laser pointer to shine on her thigh.

Feeling harassed, she installed security cameras in her bedroom, drew her blinds and installed frosted window film, reported Shin Min.

'I want to see you naked'

However, Rosrankani did not stop.

At around midnight on July 18, Rosrankani shone a laser pointer into her bedroom from his toilet for about 10 to 15 minutes.

The victim's blinds were partially drawn at the time, reported Shin Min.

He then shouted repeatedly: "Come to my house. I love you... I want to see you naked," along with other sexually suggestive remarks.

The victim's mother later called the police as Rosrankani continued shining the laser pointer into her daughter's room.

He was arrested that day and the laser pointer was confiscated.

Rosrankani was subsequently charged and released on bail.

On Aug 2, 2025, while intoxicated, he walked along the corridor outside the victim's home and shouted at her, causing her distress, reported CNA.

During investigations, Rosrankani admitted that the victim's mother and aunt had previously confronted him about his behaviour.

However, he claimed the victim should draw her blinds or change them so that he could not see into her room.

Molested 15-year-old girl, charged with theft

Rosrankani was also charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl on a bus on Aug 2, 2025.

He was in the last row of the bus when the victim in a secondary school uniform boarded.

The girl's right leg was in a walking boot due to an injury.

When Rosrankani noticed, he called out to her and gestured for her to take the empty seat next to him.

After she did so, he rubbed his elbow on her hip, over her skirt.

He then spread his legs wide so that his knee touched hers and continued rubbing his elbow against her hip.

CNA said the girl texted her friends to say she felt uncomfortable and told Rosrankani to stop, but he ignored her and continued.

When she stood up and moved towards the front of the bus while holding onto a pole for balance, he followed her and placed his hand over hers on the pole.

He then stepped closer and rubbed himself against her buttocks at least three times despite her moving away each time.

He stopped only after the girl started a video call with her father and held up her phone so Rosrankani could see it.

The victim later got off the bus and called her father to pick her up as she feared Rosrankani might follow her.

She cried while waiting at the bus stop and broke down further when she saw her father.

The incident left her feeling disgusted, uncomfortable and shaken. She also became fearful whenever she took the bus again.

Rosrankani also admitted to an unrelated theft charge.

On June 22, 2023, he stole a bird cage containing a jambul bird.

He brought the bird home and tried to wash it, but it flew away when he opened the cage.

He later sold the cage to a shop for $100. The bird and cage were valued at $3,000 and were not recovered.

No restitution was made.

The prosecution sought a prison sentence of between eight months and one week and 10 months and two weeks, describing Rosrankani as a serial thief and sexual predator.

Court records show he has multiple prior convictions for theft dating back to 1981.

For voyeurism, Rosrankani could have been jailed for up to two years and fined. He is ineligible for caning as he is over 50.

For molestation, he could have faced up to three years' imprisonment and a fine.

[[nid:731126]]

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.