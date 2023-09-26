Driver staggers and falls after allegedly being punched for honking at another car near HarbourFront Centre

An appeal has been launched after a man was allegedly punched in the face.

The alleged attack happened along Telok Blangah Road near HarbourFront Centre, said an eyewitness in a Facebook post shared last Sunday (Sept 24).

CK Chan said: "With no provocation, this Indian guy driving rained punches on the old man just because of a honking issue.

"The old man fell and was bleeding. I hope he's okay. Can't stop to help as I've a customer in my vehicle. If the old man needs a witness I'm willing."

A Facebook video showed the driver of a red Mazda walking towards the man, who staggered back in discomfort.

Several pedestrians were seen trying to keep the two apart.

The video has since garnered over 20,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens urged Chan to lodge a police report.

Other netizens described the driver as a "road bully".

"Hope he gets caught," one of them said. "This is a serious case of road rage," said another netizen.

Several netizens felt that a 15-second video on social media would not reflect the whole incident.

"No proof of a punch," said a netizen. "What's the honking issue?"

AsiaOne has contacted Chan for more information.

