Man, 63, steals Arowana fish valued at $1,400 from Clementi shop, arrested within 13 hours

A 63-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (March 17) for allegedly breaking into a retail outlet and stealing an Arowana fish valued at $1,400.

But the fish was dead by the time it was recovered.

The incident happened at about 2.30am at an outlet along Clementi Avenue 2.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that a person had allegedly damaged the rear gate of the shop and gained unlawful entry into the premises. An Arowana fish, valued at $1,400, was reported missing.

Officers from Clementi Police Division conducted ground enquiries and used images from police cameras to establish the identity of the man, who arrested within 13 hours of the report.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with the offence of housebreaking in order to commit theft.

If found guilty of the said offence, the man may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

[[nid:731672]]

editor@asiaone.com