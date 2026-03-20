Man, 63, arrested for stealing shoes, clothes, parcels in Serangoon and Bartley

A 63-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (March 18) for allegedly stealing various items from homeowners on five separate occasions.

Between Feb 28 and March 17, the police received five reports from residents along Serangoon Avenue 3, Mount Vernon Road and Bidadari Park Drive, who said items such as clothing, footwear and delivered parcels had been stolen.

The suspect was identified with the aid of CCTV footage and nabbed on Wednesday.

The police recovered several pieces of clothing which did not belong to him during the arrest. They have been seized as case exhibits.

The man will be taken to court on Friday and charged with theft and fraudulent possession of property.

If found guilty of theft, he faces up to three years' jail and/or a fine. For fraudulently possessing property, he could be fined up to $3,000 and/or jailed for up to a year.

The police said they "have zero tolerance for such criminal acts and will spare no effort to apprehend offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law".

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com