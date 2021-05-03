Man strips naked at Ang Mo Kio food centre, burns items and throws ashes around

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning (May 3) for streaking through 409 Ang Mo Kio Market and Food Centre.

The man had gone to the market in the morning, dressed in a light red sarong.

According to the owner of a chicken rice stall, the man was seen pacing back and forth the food centre when he suddenly pulled off part of his attire, Shin Min Daily News reported.

"He then pulled something out of a bag and burnt it, chanting under his breath as he did so," the 56-year-old recounted.

The man then approached the stall and threw the ashes of the burnt object into a basket full of vegetables, before pulling off the rest of his clothes and walking away.

Another witness alleged the man had walked up to him and threw a chair aside. He then yelled in Hokkien: "Everyone in this centre will get it tonight."

He was also observed yelling at a woman as she passed by.

This wasn't the first time the man had been spotted in the area, the chicken rice stall owner added.

"I've seen him at least four times. He paces around like this every time, he seems rather abnormal."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed a report was lodged and the man had been arrested for appearing nude in a public place.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

