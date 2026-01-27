'I'm in tears': Man struck by sudden pain takes cross-border taxi to CGH, seeks driver to thank him

A man wants to thank a cross-border taxi driver who took him from Johor Bahru (JB) to Changi General Hospital (CGH) for emergency care.

The 50-year-old, who gave his name as Alexxus, told Stomp that the sudden swelling of his knees rendered him "almost immobile" and in immense pain on the night of Jan 14.

From his Johor Bahru home, Alexxus somehow managed to make his way to Larkin Terminal and sought help from an attendant to book a ride to CGH.

A taxi driver from Strides Premier was reportedly assigned to take him.

"[The taxi driver] drove steadily and calmly because he knew I needed to get to the emergency department pronto," he was quoted as saying.

Upon reaching CGH about an hour later, the cabby reportedly brought a wheelchair and pushed Alexxus to the emergency department.

The man said he does not know the driver's name or vehicle's number plate but recalled the taxi having a green livery and Singapore-registered licence plate. Strides Premier's fleet of taxis includes a lime green model.

"All I managed to say was, 'Thank you very much, uncle'," Alexxus said.

According to Stomp, Alexxus was diagnosed with osteoarthritis, a joint disorder. He was discharged on Jan 18 and is back in JB.

Commending the taxi driver, who had not panicked or engaged in "silly conversation", Alexxus said the cabby had saved his life.

"To Strides Premier's JB to Singapore taxi service, I hope you can extend this highest gratitude of mine to this driver. I'm in tears just thinking about the ride as he drove me safely," he added.

