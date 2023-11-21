Man suffers adverse skin reaction after using eczema cream found to contain 430 times the allowed limit of arsenic: HSA

A man in his 30s suffered an adverse skin reaction from an eczema cream containing multiple banned ingredients, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Tuesday (Nov 21).

After using the Euzema Confidence Revival Cream for a year, he developed a condition called purpura, characterised by purplish red spots due to small bleeds under the skin.

He bought the cream, which claimed to be "steroid-free" and "contain 100 per cent all-natural herbs", from the Euzema website to treat his eczema.

Suspecting that the skin reaction was caused by realgar, a mineral containing arsenic that was labelled on the cream, his doctor reported the matter to HSA.

This cream was one of the four health products found to contain banned or highly potent ingredients.

A test done by HSA revealed that the eczema cream contained "over 430 times higher than the allowable limits" of arsenic, a toxic heavy metal that can cause skin irritations, contact dermatitis or rashes resulting in skin peeling when applied externally.

Another harmful ingredient in the cream was betamethasone, a potent steroid that should only be used under medical supervision.

HSA advised all consumers of the Euzema Confidence Revival Cream to consult a doctor as soon as possible.

The other three products mentioned by HSA were the Honey Q Dietary Supplement Product, Slime 7D Advance Slimming Pill and Finos. They were marketed as weight-loss aids and claimed to be "herbal and natural".

A consumer of Finos experienced vomiting and headache after taking it. When tested, Finos was found to contain a weight loss medicine called Orlistat and Sennosides, a laxative. Both ingredients should only be used under medical supervision.

HSA advised consumers to stop taking these three weight-loss products immediately and consult a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health.

According to the authorities, all four products were sold on multiple online platforms such as Carousell, Lazada, Qoo10, Shopee and eBay by Malaysian vendors with claims that they were made in Malaysia.

HSA said it has worked with the local platform administrators to remove these listings and has alerted its Malaysian counterpart about its findings.

Consumers are encouraged to exercise caution when buying health products online, especially if they promise "miraculous" results.

"All sellers and suppliers must stop selling these products immediately.

"HSA will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and supplies products found to be adulterated with banned and prohibited substances or potent ingredients," HSA said.

If found guilty, sellers and suppliers of such products may be jailed for up to 2 years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Individuals with any information on the sale and supply of illegal health products can contact HSA's Enforcement Branch at 6866 3485 or email hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg.

