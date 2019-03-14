Man suffers head injuries after being pinned under van in accident along KJE

The driver was trapped under his vehicle and had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue tools.

SINGAPORE - A 45-year-old van driver was trapped under his vehicle after an accident along the Kranji Expressway (KJE) on Wednesday night (March 13).

The police said that the accident, which involved a van and a car, took place along the KJE towards the Pan-Island Expressway near the Choa Chu Kang exit, at around 10.05pm.

The Straits Times understands that the car was changing lanes when it collided with the side of the van, which subsequently flipped on its side.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to citizen journalism website Stomp on Thursday.

In it, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers can be seen tending to the man, whose head can be seen sticking out from under the van.

SCDF said the man had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue tools, and was taken conscious to National University Hospital.

ST understands that he suffered head injuries.

