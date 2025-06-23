Man suspected of hitting 5-year-old boy on head with glass bottle at Arab Street

A Chinese national has been accused of using a wine bottle to hit a boy outside a cafe along Arab Street.

The incident occurred at about 1.30pm on Friday (June 20), according to an eyewitness account submitted to the Sgfollowsall page.

The post claimed that the man had "randomly" hit the five-year-old child on the head, causing the victim to vomit and suffer swelling. The boy's family are tourists from Indonesia.

A clip shared by the page shows the accused sitting on the pathway outside the cafe, with wailing heard in the background.

The man rummages through his bag and appears to try pulling out a silver object, just as the person filming realises that the item is a knife.

Several onlookers rush in to restrain the suspected attacker and the camera man successfully seizes the bag, taking out the weapon to show others at the scene.

He then asks someone to call the police and takes the bag with the knife inside the cafe.

A subsequent clip shows a police officer at the scene.

A cafe employee told Shin Min Daily News that the victim's family had sat outside the shop to enjoy their drinks when the man suddenly attacked the boy. The cafe called an ambulance and ushered the tourists inside.

The boy's mother told Mothership that "it all happened in a split second" and her son quickly broke into tears and vomited.

Another staff member of a nearby clothing store reportedly said the alleged perpetrator had tried to leave the scene but was stopped by passers-by. The police cordoned off the area for investigations until about 5pm.

Man charged

The man, a 26-year-old Chinese national named Xu Chaoyu, was handed two charges in court on Saturday in relation to carrying weapons in public, reported Shin Min.

According to court documents, Xu had in his possession a 32cm-long kitchen knife at Arab Street on Friday.

His second charge is related to another instance on Saturday, where he was found with a 30cm-long chopper at Arab Street at about 1.30am.

He was also reportedly charged under immigration laws for overstaying in Singapore after his social visit pass expired on May 2.

