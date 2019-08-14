Man suspected of robbing jewellery shop in Ang Mo Kio of items worth $100,000

Police investigating the Hock Cheong Jade and Jewellery shop at 574 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 where a robbery happened on Aug 14, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Lester Wong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a jewellery shop in Ang Mo Kio of about $100,000 worth of items on Wednesday (Aug 14).

The incident happened at Block 574, Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 at 4pm. The male suspect is believed to have jumped over the counter at the shop to grab the jewellery before fleeing.

No weapon was used and no one was injured. Police were alerted to the incident at 4.10pm.

The suspect was wearing a black helmet, blue jacket, a pair of black pants and carrying a black bag.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

