Man suspected of stealing cash cards, valuables from vehicles in Choa Chu Kang arrested

SINGAPORE - A man, who is suspected to have stolen from several vehicles parked in Choa Chu Kang, has been arrested.

In a statement on Sunday (May 12), police said that a 26-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of motor vehicle thefts.

Police added that they received several reports of cash cards and valuables stolen from vehicles parked at carparks in Choa Chu Kang between March 31 and May 3.

Officers from Jurong Police Division arrested the man on Sunday after establishing his identity through ground enquiries and photographs from closed-circuit television cameras.

Cash cards were also seized.

If found guilty of theft, the man could be jailed up to three years, or fined, or punished with both.

In their statement, police advised members of the public to safeguard their belongings and be vigilant of the surroundings when parking vehicles.

Police also suggested the following measures to prevent crime:

- Park in well-lit areas;

- Install an in-car camera system and ensure it is maintained well;

- Install an anti-theft alarm system;

- Remove cash cards, keys and other valuables, such as laptops and mobile phones, before leaving the vehicle; and

- Lock all vehicle doors and wind up all windows when leaving the vehicle, even if it is for a short while.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

