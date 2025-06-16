Man sustains gunshot wound while cycling in SAF live-firing zone

A 42-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound while cycling with his friends in a forested area of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve on Sunday (June 15), at around 11.40am.

The incident occurred between Upper Seletar Reservoir and Upper Peirce Reservoir — an area that is restricted to the public and gazetted for Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) live-firing activities.

In a news release, the police said that they were alerted by National University Hospital (NUH) at about 11.55pm on the same day, after a man with a gunshot wound was admitted.

A bullet slug was lodged in the man's left lower back, but the injury was not life-threatening.

He underwent a surgery to remove the bullet slug, and is reportedly in a stable condition.

The Ministry of Defence and SAF said they are aware of the incident.

According to the police, the forested area where the man had been cycling is marked with signage warning against unauthorised entry into a live-firing zone.

At the time of the incident, the SAF was conducting an authorised live-firing activity at its Nee Soon 500m Range, about 2.3km away from where the man was cycling.

The SAF is working closely with the police and other relevant authorities to further investigate the circumstances of the incident.

As a precautionary measure, live-firing activities at the Nee Soon 500m Range have been suspended.

At this point, the police do not suspect foul play.

Authorities have also reminded the public that under the Military Manoeuvres Act, unauthorised persons are not allowed to enter gazetted areas designated for SAF live-firing, in consideration of their own safety.

eriko.lim@asiaone.com