Man swaps diamond ring worth nearly $320k with replica at MBS store

A 43-year-old man who tried swapping a diamond ring worth $318,000 with a replica at a store in Marina Bay Sands was arrested on Monday (Nov 20).

The police said on Tuesday that they were alerted to a case of cheating by sleight of hand at around 1.15pm on Monday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had feigned interest in buying the diamond ring. While holding it in his left hand, he diverted the staff's attention to other pieces of jewellery and swapped it with a replica ring using his right hand.

Staff of the jewellery store later realised that the price tag of the replica ring was of a different texture and alerted in-house security, who detained the man and found the diamond ring in his possession.

The police arrested him at the scene.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with the offence of cheating.

If convicted, he may face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

