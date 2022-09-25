Man swears, raises fist in threatening manner towards female passenger in video taken onboard SBS bus

A man was allegedly asked to get down from an SBS Transit bus after he reportedly behaved in a threatening manner towards a fellow passenger on board.

In a video posted to Instagram account adminsgfollowsalll on Saturday (Sept 24), the man of Chinese ethnicity was seen clenching his fist as he motioned towards a female passenger sitting in front of him.

It is not clear when the incident happened.

The woman, who is reportedly of Indian ethnicity, had her back turned and seemed either to be oblivious to or was ignoring the aggressive manner in which the man was behaving.

Describing the scene which unfolded, a fellow passenger shared a Facebook conversation in which she reported witnessing something "extremely disturbing" while on the bus.

According to the passenger, the woman had sat down in front of the man on the upper deck of the bus when he suddenly "shouted what the f***" and "started screaming vulgarities and kicking her chair super hard".

This continued even as the woman picked up her phone and was talking to someone.

"At one point when she turned around, he raised his hand up and threatened to punch her," wrote the eyewitness. In the video, a female voice behind the camera could be heard gasping at the man's actions and a conversation between two women could be heard.

The eyewitness then "ran down to tell the bus driver" about what was happening, but added however, that the bus captain "was super hesitant" about confronting the man, and "only when I kept insisting, asked the guy to leave the bus".

The passenger stated that the incident was "so scary and shocking" and "as an Indian myself I was absolutely terrified".

AsiaOne has reached out to SBS Transit for more information.

In comments to the video, netizens speculated if the man could have been of unsound mind.

One, however, cautioned others not to peg the incident too quickly as racism-driven.

PHOTO: Instagram/adminsgfollowsalll

Another wondered whether any help would have been rendered if the victim had been a man instead.

PHOTO: Instagram/adminsgfollowsalll

candicecai@asiaone.com