Man swings karambit knife at police officer in Bedok stand-off, gets tasered

A 37-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday (Oct 28) after he allegedly became hostile and aggressive towards police officers, swinging a karambit knife at one of them on Oct 27.

A karambit knife has a short curved blade with a finger grip.

In a statement on Oct 27, the police said officers were patrolling the vicinity of Block 12 Bedok South Avenue 2 at about 2.30am when they spotted a car parked at the passenger drop-off point of the block.

The male driver became hostile and aggressive when officers made a check on him.

He also swung a karambit knife at one of the officers before holding it against his own neck.

Despite police officers' repeated warnings to drop the weapon, the man refused to comply.

"In order to de-escalate and contain the situation, the officers deployed a Taser to stop the man, who was then placed under arrest," police said, adding that they take a serious view against persons who obstruct public servants from carrying out their duties, and do not tolerate acts of violence towards public servants who are carrying out their duties.

"We will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," they added.

The man will be charged with using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, and unauthorised possession of a weapon.

If found guilty of the first charge, the man could be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.

For unauthorised possession of a weapon, he could be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $4,000.

