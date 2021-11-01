Man 'tailgates' car, gets whacked on head by gantry barrier at Bukit Panjang

A man who 'tailgated' a car while exiting a carpark was dealt with the full force of a gantry barrier at Bukit Panjang on Oct 31.

As he hurried out, the barrier hit him right on his head.

The driver who captured the incident on his dashcam could be heard bursting into laughter in a clip posted on Facebook later that day.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=171458321859631

Although the man was knocked down to his knees, he quickly got up while glancing over his shoulder and walking away in embarrassment.

Unable to contain his laughter, the driver said in Malay: "This man is so dumb".

In the comment section, other netizens found it hard to stifle their chuckles at the man's misfortune.

Another netizen chose to express his sympathies towards the carpark gantry instead.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

In January last year, a woman who wasn't watching where she was going was similarly knocked down by a descending carpark gantry barrier at Holland Village.

