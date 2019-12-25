Man taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident in Jalan Bukit Merah

Police were alerted to the accident which happened on Christmas Eve (Dec 24) in Jalan Bukit Merah towards Queensway. PHOTO: STOMP
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Three cars and a taxi were involved in an accident in Jalan Bukit Merah on Tuesday (Dec 24).

There were no serious injuries but one of the car drivers, a 49-year-old man, was taken to Singapore General Hospital. He was conscious at the time, a police spokesman told The Straits Times.

Police were alerted to the accident which happened on Christmas Eve at Jalan Bukit Merah towards Queensway, at 9.44am.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident sent to citizen journalism website Stomp show a black car rammed into the side of a silver vehicle.

The silver car and a black BMW car behind it are seen partially mounted on the curb while debris is seen on the road.

Police are investigating the case.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents - Traffic

TRENDING

All eyes on Dec 26 &#039;ring of fire&#039; in the sky
All eyes on Dec 26 'ring of fire' in the sky
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Man taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident in Jalan Bukit Merah
Man taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident in Jalan Bukit Merah
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
This year I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
Doctors and diet experts swear by these tips to avoid Christmas weight gain
Doctors and diet experts swear by these tips to avoid Christmas weight gain
Jho Low capture frustrated by &#039;dishonest&#039; foreign authorities: Malaysia&#039;s police chief
Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Park bridge in Indonesia collapses 1 day after park opening
Park bridge in Indonesia collapses 1 day after park opening
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children

SERVICES