Man taken to hospital after accident in Bedok involving car and motorcycle

A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital following an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Bedok Central and Bedok North Avenue 3 on Sunday (April 12).

In a dashcam video shared by Facebook page SGRV Admin, a motorcyclist wearing green, believed to be a Grab delivery rider, can be seen slowing down as he approaches a junction while waiting for pedestrians to cross.

A white car behind the motorcycle is then seen moving forward and hitting the rider from the rear, causing him to fall. The driver subsequently gets out of the car to render assistance.

Responding to queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 12.10pm.

The 52-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital, while a 68-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Grab for comment.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com