Man taken to hospital after accident in Hougang involving GetGo Car

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital after an accident involving two cars and a lorry in Hougang just after midnight on Oct 5.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along Hougang Avenue 8 and the junction of Hougang Avenue 7 and Hougang Street 52 at about 12.05am on that day.

A 29-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.

Another male car driver, 33, was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital, the authorities said. SCDF added that it assessed a person for injuries, but the person declined to be taken to hospital.

A photo uploaded to social media platform Reddit by user Various_Bluejay_1004 showed the aftermath of the accident.

A white GetGo car with a damaged bonnet can be seen facing the flow of traffic on the right of a two-lane road.

Several onlookers can be seen gathered on a nearby grass patch.

In another video posted on TikTok by user annaphylaxisb, a black car with its back part severely damaged can be seen stationary in the yellow box on the road. Debris can be seen strewn across the ground.

Passers-by can be seen helping a man out from the driver's side of the car.

The video then transitions to show the white GetGo car, where a man can be seen speaking with a police officer. A police motorcycle can also be seen near the GetGo car.

A spokesperson for GetGo said it dispatched its staff for on-site support after the car rental company was made aware of the accident.

The spokesperson said: "As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment beyond sharing that no injuries were sustained."

It added that the company will co-operate fully with the authorities in their investigation.

