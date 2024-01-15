Man taken to hospital after allegedly stabbing himself at Sun Plaza

A 67-year-old man was conveyed to a hospital on Monday (Jan 15) after allegedly stabbing himself in the chest.

The incident happened at Sun Plaza in Sembawang just after 2pm, in front of the McDonald's outlet.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, the store manager of the fast-food chain said that he saw the shirtless man stabbing his chest twice with a knife, before falling to the ground.

"Everyone was panicking until the police arrived 10 minutes later to maintain order," the 38-year-old said.

Another eyewitness, a 25-year-old who declined to be named, said that no one dared to stop the man from harming himself.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that officers found a 67-year-old male lying unconscious with injuries which were believed to be self-inflicted.

"He was subsequently conveyed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Police investigations are ongoing," they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the man was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

