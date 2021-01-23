Man taken to hospital after collapsing at Raffles City: 'His whole body was shaking'

A man was taken to hospital after getting injured at Raffles City Shopping Centre on Tuesday evening (Jan 19).

Stomp contributor Fu was at the mall at around 6pm when he witnessed the incident.

He recounted: "A man collapsed at Level 1 of the mall. His whole body was shaking.

He had a cut on his eyebrows so there was a lot of blood."

A photo that he submitted shows the man lying on the floor. Paramedics and mall staff can be spotted at the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at 252 North Bridge Road at around 5.55pm and conveyed one person to Raffles Hospital.