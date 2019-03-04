Man taken to hospital after fight involving knuckle duster breaks out at Taman Jurong coffee shop

Man taken to hospital after fight involving knuckle duster breaks out at Taman Jurong coffee shop
PHOTO: Stomp
Farah Daley
Stomp
Mar 04, 2019

A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was involved in a fight at the S-11 coffee shop in Taman Jurong on Sunday evening (Mar 3).

A Stomp contributor alerted Stomp to a video of the incident that was posted on Fabrications About the PAP's Facebook page and taken by Facebook user Suriyen Kraka.

In the video, several men are involved in a scuffle at the eatery.

A man wearing a striped T-shirt throws punches at another man wearing a white shirt who then falls onto a flight of stairs.

Alamak sia, cannot even stand straight still fighting ... happening @ at 101 taman Jurong Coffeeshop #submitted: facebook/Suriyen Kråka

Posted by Fabrications About The PAP on Sunday, 3 March 2019

A man wearing red is also seen lying on the steps.

The man in the striped shirt continues to stomp on the man in white while another man in a sleeveless top, who appears to be wearing a knuckle duster on his right hand, rains blows on the man in white.

It is unclear what started the fight.

In response to a Stomp media query, the police said they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at 101 Yung Sheng Road.

A 52-year-old man was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

