Man taken to hospital after fight involving knuckle duster breaks out at Taman Jurong coffee shop

A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was involved in a fight at the S-11 coffee shop in Taman Jurong on Sunday evening (Mar 3).

A Stomp contributor alerted Stomp to a video of the incident that was posted on Fabrications About the PAP's Facebook page and taken by Facebook user Suriyen Kraka.

In the video, several men are involved in a scuffle at the eatery.

A man wearing a striped T-shirt throws punches at another man wearing a white shirt who then falls onto a flight of stairs.

happening @ at 101 taman Jurong Coffeeshop

A man wearing red is also seen lying on the steps.

The man in the striped shirt continues to stomp on the man in white while another man in a sleeveless top, who appears to be wearing a knuckle duster on his right hand, rains blows on the man in white.

It is unclear what started the fight.

In response to a Stomp media query, the police said they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at 101 Yung Sheng Road.

A 52-year-old man was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.