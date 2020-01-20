Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road

PHOTO: Facebook/Tiagong
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital after a fight at South Bridge Road in the wee hours of Friday (Jan 17).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the fight along 58 South Bridge Road at around 5.20am.

The man was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Photos posted on Facebook show the road stained with blood and cordoned off by the police, with officers on the scene.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the victim suffered lacerations on his arm and lost a lot of blood.

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Ms Lin, a 65-year-old who works at a bak kut teh shop in the vicinity, said: "Word on the street is that someone was drinking in the early morning and got into a fight after getting drunk."

Police investigations are ongoing.

