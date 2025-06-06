Man taken to hospital after fight with stepfather in Yishun, furniture damaged in brawl

Household furniture, such as a shoe rack, were damaged after a fight broke out between stepfather and stepson at flat in Yishun earlier this week.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the unit is occupied by a family of three — a married couple and a man in his 30s.

The duo were known to have frequent disputes, the report said.

Residents told the Chinese daily that shortly before police arrived, the fighting from inside the flat had moved into the corridor.

The younger man reportedly sustained a head injury during the altercation.

Both individuals were subsequently taken away before officers entered the unit for inspection.

It was also observed that a shoe rack outside the flat was broken, with both the rack and shoes scattered across the ground.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that a call for assistance was made at about 10am on June 1 at Block 510A Yishun Street 51.

A 35-year-old man was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A 57-year-old man was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Both men were subsequently arrested for affray.

Police investigations are ongoing.

