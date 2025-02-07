Man taken to hospital following PMD hit-and-run in Yishun

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital following a hit-and-run involving a personal mobility device (PMD) on Thursday (Feb 6).

The accident took place along Yishun Ring Road towards Yishun Avenue 9 around 11.45pm, the police said in response to queries from AsiaOne.

The 33-year-old man was conveyed conscious to Khoo Tech Puat Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne.

A video of the incident uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, shows a man lying face down on the road, with a PMD in close proximity.

Another person can be seen going up to the man before turning back towards the PMD instead.

He trips and falls over the PMD, before getting back on his feet and wheeling the device to the side of the road.

As he clears debris on the road, another man wearing a motorcycle helmet is seen walking towards the man lying on the road.

An SCDF ambulance and uniformed personnel are also spotted at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:692586]]

PMDs not allowed on roads

According to the Land Transport Authority's Active Mobility Act, PMDs are not allowed on roads, footpaths or on pedestrian-only paths.

E-scooters and other motorised PMDs can be used only on cycling paths.

Using a PMD on a pedestrian-only path, footpath or road can result in a fine of up to $2,000 and three months' jail.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to six months, and their device may be seized and forfeited.

[[nid:714126]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com